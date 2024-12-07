Iraq receives over 1,000 Syrian army troops
TASS
Iraq has received more than 1,000 soldiers of the Syrian army who crossed the Al-Qa'im border checkpoint into the Anbar province in the western part of the republic, the Iraqi News Agency reported citing a source in the security services, News.az reports citing TASS.
According to him, "the soldiers were welcomed and provided with required assistance."
On November 27, the Jabhat al-Nusra extremist group (banned in Russia) carried out a major attack in northern Syria. The Syrian military command later said the army had to fall back from Aleppo to regroup and prepare for a counterattack.
On December 5, the command of the Syrian Armed Forces announced that militants infiltrated into several neighborhoods of Hama. According to a statement from the command, government forces in charge of defending Hama were pulled out of the city.
On December 7, the Syrian Defense Ministry announced that military units operating in the south of the country were being regrouped in accordance with the military's strategic plan.
