Pakistan declines to confirm proposed Iran peace framework
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Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, has declined to confirm or deny reports that Islamabad proposed a framework to end the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
“There have been several reports of a 45-day ceasefire offer, or 15-point exchange,” Andrabi said.
“We do not comment on these individual, specific incidents. Our point is that the peace process is ongoing,” he added.
By Nijat Babayev