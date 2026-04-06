Iran targets US forces on Kuwait’s Bubiyan island

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US forces stationed on Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island were targeted by Iran, according to a video statement Monday from Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Zolfaqari said Iran struck satellite equipment and munitions on the island using drones.

He added that US forces had moved to Bubiyan Island from the Arifjan camp after that base was repeatedly hit by Iranian attacks.

Bubiyan Island, the largest in Kuwait’s chain of coastal islands, is located in the northwest of the Gulf.

News.Az