Iraq willing to mediate between US and Iran, says FM

Iraq is ready to mediate between the United States and Iran if either country requests, according to Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, who made the statement Thursday during the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The statement follows reports suggesting Iran is actively seeking Iraqi mediation to facilitate talks with the United States, with which it has not had diplomatic ties since 1980.According to UAE-affiliated Erem News, an unnamed Iraqi political figure has been authorized to establish a special channel for discussions between Washington and Tehran.The presence of Iranian-backed Shia militias in Iraq is a key source of friction between Washington and Baghdad, despite the US describing its relationship with Iraq as a strategic partnership.The outlet also said concerns are growing in Iraq about the potential repercussions of escalating tensions in the region between Iran, its military allies and Israel. With possible Israeli attacks on Iran, Iraq fears for its own security and stability, Erem News said.The outlet added that Iranian political leaders representing Masoud Pezeshkian's government had informed Iraq of their readiness to engage in talks with the US. However, this idea needs the greenlight by Iran's Supreme Leader to proceed.The proposal comes as Donald Trump was sworn in on Monday for his second, non-consecutive term as US President.During his previous tenure, Trump introduced stringent measures to counter Tehran's influence, particularly targeting its nuclear program. The sanctions imposed by Washington during that time dealt significant blows to the Iranian economy.

News.Az