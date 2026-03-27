Finland: Israel-US war risks global recession

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Finland’s President Alexander Stubb has warned that the ongoing Israel-US conflict with Iran could trigger a “self-inflicted global recession,” potentially causing economic damage worse than the coronavirus pandemic.

Stubb criticized US President Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign policy approach, arguing that it reduces diplomacy to short-term transactions, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

“Diplomacy is rarely a transaction,” he said. “I mean, interest can be transactional, but even then you should find mutual interest.”

Stubb also suggested that European countries are unlikely to fully align with Washington’s position in the escalating conflict.

“This might sound a bit harsh, but Iran is not my war,” he said. “Ukraine is my war.”

His remarks highlight growing concerns in Europe over the broader economic and geopolitical consequences of rising tensions in the Middle East, particularly amid fears of disruption to global markets and energy stability.

News.Az