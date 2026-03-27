Middle East hotels hosting US troops will be targeted, Iran says

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Iran has warned that hotels across the Middle East hosting US military personnel could become targets amid its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Speaking on state television, armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi said any hotel housing American forces would be considered a legitimate target, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“When all the Americans [forces] go into a hotel, then from our perspective that hotel becomes American,” he said. “Should we just stand by and let the Americans strike us? When we respond, naturally we have to strike wherever they are.”

The comments come as tensions in the region continue to escalate. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also accused US troops of using civilians in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as “human shields”.

In a post on X, Araghchi claimed US personnel had left military bases and moved into hotels and offices across the Gulf since the start of the conflict, urging regional hotels to refuse bookings for American soldiers.

News.Az