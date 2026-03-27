Germany says US, Iran preparing direct talks

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Germany has said that the United States and Iran could soon hold direct negotiations, following recent indirect contacts between the two sides.





German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk radio that diplomatic preparations are already underway for a potential face-to-face meeting, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Based on my information there have been indirect contacts, and preparations have been made to meet directly,” Wadephul said. “That would be very soon in Pakistan, apparently.”

He did not provide further details on the timing or agenda of the possible talks.

News.Az