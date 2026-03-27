Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns in southern Lebanon

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Multiple Israeli airstrikes have hit several towns and suburbs across southern Lebanon, according to a correspondent on the ground, marking a new escalation in cross-border tensions.

One strike hit a residential area near the coastal city of Tyre, while another targeted the nearby al-Maashouq area, damaging parts of a populated zone, News.az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Further strikes were reported in the towns of Kfar Tebnit and Mahrouna, with multiple explosions heard across the region.

There were no immediate reports on casualties or the extent of damage. The situation remains developing as local authorities assess the impact of the strikes.

The latest attacks come amid ongoing volatility along the Israel–Lebanon border, where cross-border strikes have continued in recent months.

News.Az