Red Cross receives bodies of 45 Palestinian prisoners from Israel

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has received the bodies of 45 Palestinian prisoners from Israel.

The bodies are currently being examined to determine the cause of death, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The development comes after about 2,000 living Palestinian prisoners were released on Monday under a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States, Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar.

News.Az