Iraqi Shiite militia claims drone attack on Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Shiite militia in Iraq on Saturday claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in Israel.

The militia, known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement that its fighters launched a drone attack at dawn on Saturday "on a vital site in the occupied territories."The military claimed the attack was carried out "in solidarity with the people of Gaza," pledging more targeting of "the enemy's strongholds."The statement did not provide additional details about the targeted site or any resulting casualties.Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and U.S. bases in the region.

News.Az