Ireland threatens Eurovision withdrawal over Israel’s participation

Ireland’s state broadcaster RTÉ has warned it will skip the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to participate.

In a statement, RTÉ said that Ireland's participation in the event "would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Ireland has won the contest seven times in total, most recently in 1996.

RTÉ will make a final decision once the Eurovision organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, makes its decision.

Next year's contest will be held in May in Vienna.

Slovenia's national broadcaster, RTVSLO, has also said it will withdraw from the competition if Israel participates.

Spain's Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun has said that his country may also not take part should Israel participate.

In a statement on Thursday, RTÉ said: "It is RTÉ's position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, if the participation of Israel goes ahead, and the final decision regarding Ireland's participation will be made once the EBU's decision is made".

It added: "RTÉ is also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages."

Prior to this year's Eurovision in May, RTÉ asked the EBU for a discussion on Israel's inclusion in the Eurovision Song Contest.

At that time, its director general, Kevin Bakhurst, said he was "appalled by the ongoing events in the Middle East and by the horrific impact on civilians in Gaza, and the fate of Israeli hostages".

He added that he was mindful of RTÉ's obligations to maintain objectivity in covering the war in Gaza.

"We are also very mindful of the severe political pressure on Israel's public service broadcaster, Kan, from the Israeli government," he said.

Earlier this year, more than 70 former Eurovision contestants signed a letter calling on the organisers to ban Israel from the 2025 competition.