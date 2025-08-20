Vienna to host the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in May 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Austria’s capital Vienna has been chosen as the host city for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, set to take place in May 2026. The announcement comes from Host Broadcaster ORF and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

ORF will organize the event following JJ’s victory in Basel on 17 May 2025 with the song “Wasted Love”, marking Austria’s third Eurovision win, News.Az reports, citing Eurovision Song Contest.

The Grand Final will be held on Saturday, 16 May 2026, at the Wiener Stadthalle, Austria’s largest indoor arena. Semi-Finals are scheduled for Tuesday, 12 May, and Thursday, 14 May. A full week of Eurovision-themed activities will take place across Vienna, including the Eurovision Village, Euroclub, and other fan events, with further details expected in the coming months.

This will be Vienna’s third time hosting the Eurovision Song Contest. The city previously welcomed the competition in 1967 following Udo Jürgens’ 1966 win with “Merci Chérie”, and in 2015 after Conchita Wurst won in 2014 with “Rise Like A Phoenix”.

Vienna was selected following a competitive city bid process, which evaluated venue facilities, local infrastructure, and the ability to host thousands of visitors, journalists, and delegations.

Martin Green CBE, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said:

"The EBU is thrilled that Vienna has been chosen as the host city for Eurovision 2026. Vienna’s reputation as one of the world’s most musical cities, and its location in the heart of Europe, makes it ideal for the 70th contest. We look forward to welcoming delegations, artists, and fans back to the Wiener Stadthalle as the world celebrates 70 years of being United by Music."

Roland Weißmann, Director General of ORF, added:

"Vienna’s offer stood out for its infrastructure, logistics, and economic benefits. This contest will be a celebration for all of Austria."

Mayor Michael Ludwig expressed excitement:

"Vienna is proud to host one of the world’s largest events. We’ve prepared a comprehensive package with excellent infrastructure, abundant accommodations, and many public events accessible to everyone. May 2026 will be unforgettable."

Vienna Tourism Director Norbert Kettner said:

"Vienna and Eurovision are a perfect match – the cosmopolitan capital of music hosting the world’s largest music show. With over 80,000 hotel beds, excellent transport links, and proven event infrastructure, Vienna is ready to deliver another spectacular Eurovision experience."

Previous host cities, including Liverpool (2023), Malmö (2024), and Basel (2025), reported significant global exposure, hundreds of thousands of visitors, and economic gains.

The full list of participating broadcasters and ticketing information for nine shows will be announced later this year, alongside details of accompanying events.

News.Az