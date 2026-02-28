IRG reports 200 U.S. military casualties in Iranian strikes on bases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced on Saturday that at least 200 military personnel were killed or wounded in the Iranian attacks on U.S. bases.

The Revolutionary Guard's public relations office said in a statement, "At least 200 military personnel were killed and wounded in the Iranian attacks on US bases," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The statement added, "A number of US and Israeli missiles fell in desert and urban areas inside Iraq and the Gulf states after failing to reach their targets."

News.Az