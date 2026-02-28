Iraq closes airspace after US-Israel strikes on Iran
- 1050511
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/iraq-closes-airspace-after-us-israel-strikes-on-iran Copied
Source: Al Jazeera
Iraq’s Transportation Ministry announced the closure of the country’s airspace following strikes by Israel and the United States on neighboring Iran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
According to reports, air traffic has been suspended at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq after the strikes.
By Nijat Babayev