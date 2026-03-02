IRGC attacks oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Iran's IRGC claims to have attacked a US-linked oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, retaliating against a US-Israeli assault.
“The ATHE NOVA tanker, one of the American allies in the Strait of Hormuz, is still on fire after being hit by two drones,” the Guards say in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
On Saturday, the Guards said they had closed the waterway, which is vital for oil and gas shipments, after the start of US and Israeli attacks.
By Ulviyya Salmanli