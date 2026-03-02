IRGC attacks oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran's IRGC claims to have attacked a US-linked oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, retaliating against a US-Israeli assault.

“The ATHE NOVA tanker, one of the American allies in the Strait of Hormuz, is still on fire after being hit by two drones,” the Guards say in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

On Saturday, the Guards said they had closed the waterway, which is vital for oil and gas shipments, after the start of US and Israeli attacks.

News.Az