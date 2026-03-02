Iran's IRGC claims to have struck Netanyahu’s Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that its latest missile assault targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the location of the commander of the Israel Defense Forces Air Force in what it described as a “surprise” strike.

In its statement, the IRGC also claimed that Netanyahu’s fate is “unclear” following the attack, without providing independent verification of his condition or location, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This claim comes amid a rapidly widening conflict between Iran and Israel that has seen missile exchanges and military strikes on both sides, contributing to heightened regional tensions.

News.Az