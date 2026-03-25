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Tech Giants
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Sam Konrad's stocks are having a fantastic year, thanks to AI-fueled rallies in Taiwan and South Korea, but his fund is so top heavy with winners, he now needs to ditch his best performers.08 Jun 2026-09:39
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Nvidia (NVDA.O), opens new tab CEO Jensen Huang hosted top South Korean tech executives including the boss of chipmaker SK Hynix at a boisterous dinner on Monday, as he looks to deepen ties with key partners ahead of what he called an "incredibly busy" stretch for the AI boom.01 Jun 2026-23:12
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U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent questioned top tech CEOs about AI model security and responses to cyberattacks, just one week before Anthropic unveiled its new Mythos model, CNBC reported on Friday.11 Apr 2026-00:58
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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned 18 major US companies, including technology giants, that their offices and properties in the region could come under attack, alleging they have assisted what it described as US-Israeli “terror operations” inside Iran by providing espionage services.31 Mar 2026-22:10
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A California jury has deemed Meta and YouTube guilty on all counts in a landmark case that accused the tech giants of deliberately addicting a young woman and harming her mental health.25 Mar 2026-23:09
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