IRGC warns of more crushing strikes against US and Israel

Speaking on Tuesday, IRGC spokesman General Ali Mohammad Naeini said the Islamic Republic’s military response in the first and second days of the current conflict had been “stronger and more crushing” than during the 12-day war in June 2025, News.Az reported, citing Iranian media.

He added that Iran’s missile systems had been upgraded and were more advanced than those used in last year’s war.

“The number of missiles hitting their targets has been beyond the enemies’ expectations and has taken them by surprise,” Naeini said, warning that Washington and Israel should expect continuous attacks.

He further declared that “the gates of hell will be opened more every moment” to the US and Israel, signalling what Tehran describes as an escalating campaign of retaliation.