IRGC claims 650 US troops killed or wounded in Iran strikes

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims that 650 US service members were killed or wounded during Operation True Promise 4 in the first two days of joint US-Israeli strikes against Iran.

“It is natural that the Americans would deny or conceal this; based on intelligence monitoring and our presence on the battlefield, we have concluded that in one case, a strike on a US military headquarters in Bahrain resulted in 160 US casualties,” IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini said, according to News.Az citing Iranian media.

He added that in recent days, IRGC missiles and drones have repeatedly targeted the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, striking the MST combat support ship with heavy naval missiles.

The spokesman also reported that the IRGC Navy fired four cruise missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln, located 250–300 kilometres off the Iranian coast, after which the aircraft carrier reportedly retreated southeast into the Indian Ocean.

News.Az