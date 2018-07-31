Yandex metrika counter

Irina Viner-Usmanova awarded "Dostlug" Order of Azerbaijan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding "Dostlug" Order to Irina Alexandrovna Viner-Usmanova.

According to the order, Irina Alexandrovna Viner-Usmanova is awarded for her contributions to the enhancement of sports relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.  

News.Az


