Irina Viner-Usmanova awarded "Dostlug" Order of Azerbaijan
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding "Dostlug" Order to Irina Alexandrovna Viner-Usmanova.
According to the order, Irina Alexandrovna Viner-Usmanova is awarded for her contributions to the enhancement of sports relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.
