Is Spotify down right now? Users report streaming issues

Is Spotify down right now? Users report streaming issues

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Spotify users experienced service disruptions for the second time in a single day, with thousands reporting problems accessing the music streaming platform, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Tech.

According to outage tracking data from Downdetector, issues began emerging after 10 p.m. EST on Monday, following an earlier round of disruptions earlier in the evening.

Just before 11 p.m., user reports of problems surged to more than 20,000 complaints, indicating a significant spike in outage activity.

Data from user reports suggested a range of issues affecting the platform. Around 50% of users reported problems with the Spotify app itself, while approximately 20% said they were unable to connect to servers. Another 17% reported difficulties streaming audio.

The streaming service, operated by Spotify, had not provided a timeline for when the technical issues would be resolved at the time of reporting.

It remains unclear whether the disruptions are affecting all users globally or are concentrated in specific regions.

News.Az