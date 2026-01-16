Is X down? Thousands report losing access

+ ↺ − 16 px

X, the social media app previously known as Twitter, was inaccessible for tens of thousands of users on Friday morning.

More than 70,000 users reported issues with accessing X, as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 15, according to Downdetector, which tracks live service outages. 56% of the reported issues were related to the mobile app, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The outage has been reported throughout the United States, with large numbers coming in from New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston, Downdetector reported.

News.Az