X down: Major outage hits users in US and UK, cloudflare issues suspected

The social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is currently experiencing a major outage, affecting both its mobile app and web version.

Users have reported tens of thousands of issues, with over 11,000 in the US and nearly 3,900 in the UK, News.Az reports, citing Downdetector.

The service displays messages like “posts aren’t loading right now.”

No official statement has come from X, but preliminary reports suggest the problem may be linked to Cloudflare, which has acknowledged that its global network is “experiencing issues.” The outage first spiked around 6:08 a.m. ET, causing widespread disruption for users trying to access the platform.

