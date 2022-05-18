ISESCO special mission to visit Azerbaijan's liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 18, 2022, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Salim bin Mohammed al-Maliki, Director General of the Islamic World Organization for Education, Science and Culture (ICESCO), the Foreign Ministry told News.az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and ISESCO.

Referring to the meeting held during the Director General's visit to Azerbaijan last year, the Minister noted with satisfaction that ISESCO was among the first international organizations to visit the liberated territories of our country.



Director General Salim bin Mohammed al-Malik stressed that Azerbaijan has always supported the activities of ISESCO and praised the country's contribution to the work of the organization.



Noting that he will attend a conference in Shusha as part of his current visit, the Director General said that an ISESCO special mission will visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in the coming days.



The sides exchanged views on the prospects of ISESCO-Azerbaijan cooperation, including the implementation of various programs promoting the peace agenda with the participation of young people, cooperation in education, as well as the registration of historical and cultural monuments and other issues.

