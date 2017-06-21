Islamic State blows up landmark Grand al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The iconic al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, Iraq has been blown up by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists, news agencies report citing the Iraqi military.

The historical mosque in the Old City was particularly famous for its leaning minaret. It has now been destroyed, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an Iraqi military statement.

Previously, IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had declared the Islamic caliphate in the mosque, AP reported citing an Iraqi officer.

The landmark structure, built in the 12th century, had already been targeted by the terrorist group when it occupied the Iraqi city in 2014.

IS’ occupation of Mosul coincided with reports of civil resistance against the terrorist group, with residents reportedly having saved the mosque by forming a human chain around it.

News.Az

