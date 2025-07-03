Island chain in southwestern Japan hit by over 1,000 quakes in two weeks

Island chain in southwestern Japan hit by over 1,000 quakes in two weeks

An island chain in southwestern Japan has been hit by over 1,000 felt earthquakes, nearly two weeks since temblors began being frequently observed in the area, a local branch of the weather agency said Thursday.

Multiple temblors continued being felt on Thursday, including those that measured 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Akuseki Island, part of the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

The Fukuoka district meteorological observatory is urging people to remain cautious due to continued seismic activity in the area.

Since June 21, the region has been hit by multiple quakes of a seismic intensity of at least 1, with temblors measuring a lower 5 logged on Monday and Wednesday.

A quake measuring lower 5 is described by the agency as a level at which many people are frightened and feel the need to hold onto something stable.

News.Az