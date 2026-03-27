Illini defense shuts down Houston to reach Elite Eight

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Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball delivered a dominant defensive performance to defeat Houston Cougars men's basketball 65-55, advancing to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Freshman David Mirkovic led the way with a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds), while Keaton Wagler added 13 points and 12 rebounds. The duo made history as the first freshman teammates to record double-doubles in the same NCAA tournament game since 1972-73, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Illinois turned the game in the second half with a decisive 17-0 run, building a commanding lead that Houston could not overcome. The Cougars struggled offensively, shooting just 34%, their lowest-scoring performance of the season.

Despite playing close to home in Houston, the Cougars failed to find rhythm, with star freshman Kingston Flemings scoring 11 points on limited efficiency.

Illinois now faces Iowa Hawkeyes men's basketball in a Big Ten showdown for a place in the Final Four. It marks Illinois’ 11th Elite Eight appearance and second in three seasons under coach Brad Underwood.

News.Az