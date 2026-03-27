No threat to oil tankers in Red Sea, Houthis say

No threat to oil tankers in Red Sea, Houthis say

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Houthi movement officials say there is “no cause for concern” over shipping in the Red Sea, despite rising regional tensions.

The group’s Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) told Lloyd’s List that oil tankers continue to pass safely through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, with dozens of vessels transiting the route daily, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The HOCC said Yemen remains committed to protecting navigation and ensuring the free flow of trade through the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb.

The strait has become increasingly important for oil exports from Saudi Arabia, particularly as the Strait of Hormuz faces major disruptions amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran.

However, concerns remain after reports that Iran-backed Houthi forces could join the conflict, raising fears that the strategic waterway could become a military target.

News.Az