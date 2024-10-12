Israel Air Force intercepted aerial target coming from Lebanon — press service
The Israel Air Force (IAF) intercepted an aerial target coming from the territory of Lebanon, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces said, News.Az reports citing TASS .
"A short while ago, the IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the coastal area of Nahariya," the press service informed.
