Yandex metrika counter

Israel Air Force intercepted aerial target coming from Lebanon — press service

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israel Air Force intercepted aerial target coming from Lebanon — press service

The Israel Air Force (IAF) intercepted an aerial target coming from the territory of Lebanon, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces said, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"A short while ago, the IAF intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory in the coastal area of Nahariya," the press service informed.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      