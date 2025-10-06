Israel and Hamas start indirect talks in Egypt on Gaza peace plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli and Hamas officials began indirect talks on Monday at an Egyptian resort, focusing on a U.S.-drafted peace plan aimed at ending the devastating war in Gaza, just ahead of its second anniversary, News.Az reports citing Los Angeles Times.

Many uncertainties remain about the plan presented by President Trump last week, including the disarmament of the militant group — a key Israeli demand — and the future governance of Gaza.

Trump has indicated an agreement on Gaza could pave the way for a Middle East peace process that could reshape the region.

News.Az