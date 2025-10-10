Yandex metrika counter

Israel approves Trump’s plan for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israel approves Trump’s plan for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release
Source: CNN

Israeli government has approved the ceasefire resolution, which includes the release of all hostages held in Gaza, the prime minister’s office said, News.az reports citing CNN.

The government met late on Thursday evening to vote on the measure.

The resolution includes all living hostages and the remains of those who have died.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      