Israel approves Trump’s plan for Gaza ceasefire and hostage release
Source: CNN
Israeli government has approved the ceasefire resolution, which includes the release of all hostages held in Gaza, the prime minister’s office said, News.az reports citing CNN.
The government met late on Thursday evening to vote on the measure.
The resolution includes all living hostages and the remains of those who have died.