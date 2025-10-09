Gaza ceasefire enters into force

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has come into effect, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a Gaza peace plan.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump expressed confidene that all parties will be treated fairly. "This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America," he wrote.

The US president also thanked mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye for the "historic and unprecedented event."

