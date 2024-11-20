Yandex metrika counter

Israel attacks Syria's Palmyra

An Israeli attack on Wednesday targeted residential buildings and the industrial zone in central Syria's city of Palmyra, News.az reports citing Reuters.

State media reported there was initial information on a number of wounded.

Explosions were heard earlier in the vicinity of Palmyra, the state news agency said.

