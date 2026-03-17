Iranian cluster munitions cause damage in central Israel - VIDEO

Iranian cluster munitions cause damage in central Israel - VIDEO

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Cluster munitions from an Iranian ballistic missile caused damage at several locations in central Israel, according to rescue services, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Footage from the scene showed multiple small craters formed by the impacts.

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One of the cluster munitions struck and damaged a train station.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said there were no reports of injuries.

News.Az