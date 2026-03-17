Israel claims to have killed Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Soleimani was targeted at a tent camp recently established by the Basij after earlier strikes hit several of the group’s headquarters, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

The IDF said the attack also killed the deputy commander of the Basij along with other senior officials from the paramilitary force.

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The Basij is widely known for its role in suppressing anti-government protests in Iran and is believed to have been responsible for numerous civilian deaths.

The military also confirmed that it targeted senior Iranian official Ali Larijani in Tehran overnight. However, it said the outcome of that strike is still under review, and it remains unclear whether he was killed.

Separately, the IDF said it carried out a strike on Wednesday targeting Akram al-Ajouri, a senior leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, along with other high-ranking members of the group. The military believes al-Ajouri was likely killed but noted that confirmation is still pending.