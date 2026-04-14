Hezbollah claims multiple missile attacks on Israel

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The Lebanon-based Hezbollah group said it has carried out a series of attacks on Israeli forces and locations, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Hezbollah said its fighters struck newly established Israeli artillery positions in the town of Biyyada with rocket barrages.

It said it also targeted a fire-control room near the Kfar Jaladi outpost with attack drones, followed by rockets targeting the Misgav Am settlement.

News.Az