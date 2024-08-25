Israel called for support in its fight against Hezbollah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel has reached out to the governments of dozens of countries worldwide, requesting support in its fight against the Shiite movement Hezbollah. According to TASS, this was reported by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.In the statement from the Foreign Ministry, it was noted that Foreign Minister Israel Katz asked his counterparts to support Israel.He indicated that the authorities of the Jewish state took action after definitive evidence confirmed an imminent attack and "carried out a preemptive strike to thwart it."Katz emphasized that Israel is acting "to protect its citizens and territory from the 'axis of evil,' led by Iran, whose goal is the destruction of the Jewish state.""Israel does not seek a total war and will act according to the development of events," the ministry quoted him as saying.

News.Az