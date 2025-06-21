Israel claims to have destroyed 950 Iranian drones before launch

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Air Force has destroyed some 950 Iranian drones before they were set to be launched at Israel, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said on Friday.

“In the past week, more than 1,000 drones have been launched from Iran at Israel, only a few breached [Israeli airspace]. Most of the drones are intercepted outside of Israel’s borders. This is an unprecedented achievement,” he said, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

“In addition to the defensive actions, the air force is systematically eliminating the chain of command of [Iran’s] drone unit. These strikes have disrupted the synchronized attacks and hit some 950 explosive drones before they were launched,” Defrin added.

