Israel establishes special court for October 7 suspects with death penalty authority

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Israel has approved the creation of a special court to try Palestinians accused of taking part in the 2023 Hamas attack, with the authority to impose the death penalty on those convicted.

The legislation was passed in the Israeli parliament with 93 votes in favor and no votes against, while the remaining 27 members of the Knesset were either absent or abstained. The vote reflected strong political backing for measures aimed at punishing those responsible for what officials describe as the deadliest attack in Israel’s history, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

The court is intended to prosecute individuals accused of involvement in the coordinated assault carried out by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which marked the beginning of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Human rights organizations have criticized the decision, warning that the new judicial framework could increase the likelihood of death sentences while weakening guarantees of a fair trial.

The special tribunal is expected to handle cases involving those accused of direct participation in the attack, which triggered a prolonged conflict in the region.

News.Az