Russia offers Armenia long-term nuclear power plant project

Mikhail Kalugin, Director of the Fourth Department of the CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, that the state corporation Rosatom had offered Armenia a large-scale nuclear facility designed to ensure long-term energy stability and low electricity prices for consumers, News.Az reports, citing Arka.

He said the project could support Armenia’s energy needs for decades and potentially up to a century, while also contributing to industrial development through cheaper electricity.

Kalugin added that Russia remains a global leader in nuclear technology and is prepared to share its expertise in the energy sector and digital technologies with Armenia. He said Moscow is committed to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with Yerevan.

According to him, such cooperation is consistent with integration frameworks that both countries are part of, including the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

The proposal reflects ongoing discussions between the two countries on energy cooperation and long-term infrastructure development.