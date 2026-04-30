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Gaza-bound Flotilla
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Mexico has reiterated its commitment to protecting its citizens participating in a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza, as diplomatic tensions continue following the vessel’s interception by Israeli forces.09 May 2026-11:30
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Spain has called in Israel’s top diplomat in Madrid to protest the “unacceptable and intolerable” detention of a Spanish activist aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, the foreign minister stated.07 May 2026-18:32
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A coalition of 13 countries has strongly condemned Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian-led humanitarian mission attempting to deliver aid to Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.07 May 2026-10:09
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A Gaza-bound humanitarian mission led by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition is gaining momentum as multiple vessels move through the Mediterranean, with organizers preparing for a large-scale fleet operation.06 May 2026-14:40
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Spain and Brazil have strongly condemned what they described as the “abduction” of two of their citizens by Israel in international waters, calling the incident a “flagrantly illegal” violation of international law.02 May 2026-09:42
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On Friday, hundreds of activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla disembarked in Crete under the supervision of the Greek Coast Guard, following the interception of their aid convoy to Gaza by Israeli forces in international waters.01 May 2026-20:57
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More than 100 activists from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla have been taken to the Greek island of Crete after Israeli forces intercepted their vessels in international waters near Greece.01 May 2026-14:18
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has strongly condemned the Israeli Navy’s interception of a flotilla carrying activists bound for Gaza, calling the operation “a brazen violation of international law.”01 May 2026-13:50
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Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman has called on the international community to take decisive action to secure the release of vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla 2, condemning Israel’s interception of the ships as an act of “piracy” and “state terrorism”.01 May 2026-10:44
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