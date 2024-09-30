Israel fights for its existence: Netanyahu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is currently fighting for its existence, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

"We are fighting a war for our very existence. We will join forces, go hand in hand and defeat our enemies," the Israeli leader said during the last government meeting in the outgoing year 5784 according to the Jewish calendar.Before that, US President Joe Biden said that Washington would not support a possible Israeli operation in Lebanon.On September 23, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the start of a "preemptive offensive operation" against Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon.On September 28, it became known that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike carried out by an Israeli Air Force fighter on the organization's underground headquarters in southern Beirut. The information was confirmed by the organization itself. During the operation to eliminate Nasrallah, Israel dropped 85 one-ton bombs on the southern suburbs of Beirut.Earlier, Israel announced the “next phase” of the operation against Hezbollah.

