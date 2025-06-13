Yandex metrika counter

Israel has 'no current plan to kill' Iran's political leaders: top adviser

Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi stated on Friday that Israel currently has no plans to target Iran’s political leadership, following recent strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

Hanegbi told Israel's Channel 12 that Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali "Khamenei and his people... there is currently no plan to kill them", News.Az reports citing foreign media.


