Israel informs UN of termination of cooperation with UNRWA

Israel informed UN General Assembly Chairman Philemon Young of the termination of cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the Jewish state's permanent representative to the UN, Danny Danon announced, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Following the legislation on UNRWA, the State of Israel officially notified the President of the General Assembly of the termination of cooperation with the agency. Despite the overwhelming evidence we submitted to the UN that substantiate Hamas' infiltration of UNRWA, the UN did nothing to rectify the situation. The State of Israel will continue to cooperate with humanitarian organizations but not with organizations that promote terrorism against us," the diplomat wrote on the X social network.

News.Az