Israel-Iran conflict is unlikely to have any direct impact on Azerbaijan: Moody’s

The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict is unlikely to have any direct short-term impact on Azerbaijan, as the country is not a party to the confrontation, said Mikhail Shipilov, Vice President at Moody’s Investors Service, News.Az reports citing APA.

According to him, rising oil prices provide fiscal support for Azerbaijan.

“However, the increased volatility in global oil prices — particularly short-term price spikes — could have a positive fiscal effect for Azerbaijan,” Shipilov noted.

He added that this development could boost the country’s state revenues derived from oil exports and support the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Shipilov emphasized that, for now, there are no disruptions in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas supply, allowing the country’s energy exports to continue unaffected.

According to Moody’s assessment, oil-exporting countries like Azerbaijan could benefit in the near term from geopolitical-driven price increases. However, the sustainability of this effect will depend on how regional risks evolve over time.

