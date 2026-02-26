Israel kills record number of journalists in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel killed at least 84 journalists and media workers in 2025, making it the deadliest year on record for the news media, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Out of a total of 129 journalist deaths globally—the highest since CPJ began tracking in 1992—Israel accounted for more than two-thirds, mostly targeting Palestinian media workers. The CPJ report highlights a “persistent culture of impunity” for attacks by Israel’s military, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In addition to Palestinian journalists, Israeli air strikes killed 31 media staff in Yemen, and Israel was responsible for 38 of 47 targeted killings worldwide last year. CPJ classifies these as deliberate murders.

The watchdog cautioned that the true number may be higher, as press restrictions and destroyed evidence in Gaza make verification difficult.

Several Al Jazeera journalists were among those killed, including Anas al-Sharif, Hossam Shabat, and three others in a targeted strike on a journalist tent in Gaza City.

Since the war’s onset, monitoring site Shireen.ps estimates Israel has killed nearly 300 journalists and media workers, continuing a pattern of deadly attacks that critics warn constitute a severe threat to press freedom.

Outside Gaza and Yemen, journalist deaths were reported in Sudan (9), Mexico (6), and Ukraine (4, by Russian forces), underscoring the global dangers faced by media workers in conflict zones.

News.Az