Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement will be tested, Gantz warns

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Israeli politician and former General Benny Gantz has expressed support for the newly brokered Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement, calling it a potential "significant diplomatic breakthrough" in the ongoing war against Hezbollah. However, Gantz emphasized that the true success of the United States-brokered deal will depend entirely on how it plays out in practice.

Writing on social media platform X, Gantz cautioned that the agreement's durability will be thoroughly tested by the reality on the ground. Because of this, he insists that the Israeli military must maintain its deployment inside Lebanese territory until the terms of the accord are completely and safely implemented, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Gantz also urged Israeli leadership to take an uncompromising stance on compliance.

He asserted that Israel must respond aggressively to any breach of the ceasefire by Hezbollah, emphasizing that even the smallest violation should not be tolerated.

News.Az