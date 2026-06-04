Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip as Iran war weighs markets

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US stock futures slipped as uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s ability to end the war with Iran rattled Wall Street, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) hovered near the flatline.

Futures linked to the benchmark S&P 500 (ES=F) fell about 0.5%, while Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) futures dropped roughly 0.6%.

On Wednesday evening, following the most serious escalation between the United States and Iran since the April ceasefire, the House of Representatives voted to end the war in a move widely seen as a rebuke to the president. Earlier in the day, US stocks pulled back from record highs while oil prices rose as expectations for a quick resolution to the Iran conflict faded.

Separately, SpaceX disclosed in a new filing that it plans a record-breaking $75 billion initial public offering. At the same time, Broadcom reported earnings that disappointed investors due to weaker-than-expected AI chip sales forecasts.

On Thursday, ahead of Friday’s May jobs report, Wall Street will receive two additional labor market indicators: weekly jobless claims from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and layoff data from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Earnings season is also nearing its end, with Ciena Corporation, Lululemon Athletica, and DocuSign scheduled to report results on Thursday.

News.Az