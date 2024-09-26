Israel-Lebanon ceasefire within hours is false, Netanyahu says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hours after reports claimed officials expect a ceasefire in Lebanon within hours, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says these reports are incorrect, News.Az reports citing the Times of Israel .

“This is an American-French proposal that the prime minister hasn’t even responded to,” the Prime Minister’s Office says.The statement also casts as “opposite from the truth” a Channel 12 report that Netanyahu has ordered the IDF to tone down strikes in Lebanon, saying the premier has empowered the army to keep striking with full force, and adding that fighting in Gaza will continue until all the war goals are reached.

