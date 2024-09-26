Israel, Lebanon may cease fire in the coming hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US proposals to resolve the escalation between Israel and Lebanon could be accepted by the parties to the conflict "in the coming hours," News.az reports citing the American newspaper The New York Times .

"(American - editor's note) diplomats held talks with both countries and expressed hope that their government representatives would accept the ceasefire proposal "in the coming hours," the newspaper said.According to the newspaper's sources, "there are signs" that Israel and Lebanon are supporting talks that could soon lead to a ceasefire.The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that if Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire, its government would have to guarantee that Hezbollah fighters would adhere to it for a 21-day period.It was previously reported that the US and France were working on a plan for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

News.Az